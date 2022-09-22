‘Roe’ opens tonight in Yuba City

Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, Convergence Theatre Company, is set to open its inaugural performance of “Roe” by Lisa Loomer at 7 p.m. tonight at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
“Roe” is based on the true story behind the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade.
This landmark case legalized abortion nationwide within the first three months of pregnancy, and is still fiercely debated. The play centers around Sarah Weddington, a lawyer, and her plaintiff Norma McCorvey, “Jane Roe,” in the years following the historical decision.
“Roe” had its start in 2016 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival before moving on to
Arena Stage and Berkeley Rep. It has since been performed nationwide and recently received an updated ending in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that ended in the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
So far, this timely production has garnered both the Jane Chambers Playwriting Award as well as the PEN Center USA Literary Award for Drama.
In the United States, abortion continues to be one of the most controversial and polarizing topics among voters. This production was chosen in part to address the relevant social issues of today’s oscillating political climate and to introduce Convergence’s mission to inspire curiosity, awareness, and understanding.
“Audiences should check their opinions at the door and enter the show with an open mind,” said Matthew DeMeritt, a founding member of Convergence Theatre and co-director of the production. “The play does not take sides but finds the humanity in each character and invites a compassionate look at the opposing viewpoints.”
DeMeritt said the rehearsal experience has been full of important conversations and personal anecdotes that have helped the cast invest in their characters and embrace perspectives other than their own. In an effort to continue these dialogs outside the performance room and into the community, the company is currently planning to host an audience talkback after Friday’s showing. A number of local medical and healthcare organizations that work closely with pregnant women, mothers, and children have been invited to attend the panel.
“The talkback will definitely give an opportunity for audience members to speak about the show, but will primarily focus on how we as local community members can support women before, during, and after the times when they are faced with difficult decisions about pregnancy,” explained DeMeritt. “So often, people think of film and theater as an opportunity for diversion and entertainment, and we hope to prompt a shift in perspective to viewing the performing arts as an opportunity for learning, community and civic engagement, and even activism.”
This special production was made possible by grant funding from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. The play is co-directed by Betsy Johnson, a fellow founder of Convergence Theatre Company and thespian, and includes both well known local actors and new faces commuting from Sacramento.
Doors will open 30 minutes before the show begins. Snacks and beverages will be available in the lobby. The Sutter Theater is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street or in the parking lots adjacent to the theater. Tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased by visiting tinyurl.com/27e8esr9.