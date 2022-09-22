‘Roe’ opens tonight in Yuba City

Molly Jane Quirk, left, Matthew DeMeritt, center, and Hailey Warta, right, rehearse for “Roe'' at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. This inaugural production put on by Convergence Theatre Company opens tonight at 7 p.m. 

 Courtesy of Jerry Gregg

Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, Convergence Theatre Company, is set to open its inaugural performance of “Roe” by Lisa Loomer at 7 p.m. tonight at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

“Roe” is based on the true story behind the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade. 

