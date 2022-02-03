Rotary Club of Yuba City to host 29th annual Crab Feed Saturday

The Rotary Club of Yuba City is bringing Mardi Gras to Yuba City on Saturday with their 29th annual Crab Feed.
The event will feature a live and silent auction, a dessert auction, a no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab. Dinner will also include a slow boil, biscuits and the famous cookie for dessert.
“Your definitely not going to walk away hungry,” said Joe McClure, 2022 event chairperson
New this year, there will also be live music provided by the Kelly Twins and their dueling pianos, according to McClure.
McClure said the number of tables at this year’s event has been limited to allow for spacing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of Wednesday afternoon, McClure said they were just about sold out of the 500 tickets available but there were still a few up for grabs.
Tickets are sold per table and cost $850. Each table has seating for ten people.
All current health and safety protocols will also be enforced during the event, said McClure, and attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 24 hours to attend.
According to McClure, photos of a home COVID-19 test taken on a cell phone will be accepted as proof as they are timestamped.
Proceeds from the event will be used for youth scholarships, community improvement projects and local events facilitated by the club.
The Rotary Club of Yuba City 29th annual Crab Feed will be held in the main exhibit hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rotarycrabfeed.com.