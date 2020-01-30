‘Schoolhouse Rock’ comes to Marysville

The Beginning Drama Classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Live!” Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
According to a release issued by the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts, the hit 1970s children’s television show comes to life in this highly energetic stage musical and features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction” and spectacular dance numbers choreographed by MCAA students Bella Zucco and Gannon Koranda.
Performances will be in the Marysville High School South Auditorium, located at 12 E 18th St. in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. each night. There will also be a special matinee show at 3 p.m. on Saturday as well. General admission tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.
For more information, call 749-6155.
