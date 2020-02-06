Scoping out women’s issues

“The Vagina Monologues” is returning to the Yuba-Sutter area for the first time in 13 years and for a good cause.
V-Day, an organization and global movement geared toward ending violence against all women and girls, partnered with Yuba City’s women’s shelter, Casa de Esperanza. The proceeds will go toward the shelter to continue to provide support for women and children experiencing violence against them.
Casa de Esperanza offers a 24-hour crisis line and intervention and 24-hour intake for partner abuse, sexual assault and their children.
“Since we did it the last time I’ve had multiple people from the community ask me when were going to do it again,” said “The Vagina Monologues” Director Janet Frye.
Frye previously directed the production back in 2007.
“The Vagina Monologues” gives a look into issues women go through, such as body image, consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, direct and indirect encounters with reproduction, menstrual periods, sex work, vaginal care and more. Among these struggles, it sheds light on other topics through the eyes of women of different ages, races and sexualities.
The issues that have happened are not made up, Frye said.
“You have to take care of this piece of work,” said Amber King, “Vagina Monologues” cast member. “It’s a really emotional piece for me.”
King said the part she is in is about the war crimes in Bosnia during the ’90s.
According to Frye, in order for the production to happen it’s a lengthy process. Just before and immediately following Valentine’s Day the production is utilized as a fundraiser in which proceeds go to a group or groups in the community that focus on providing assistance and/or shelters for women.
There will be productions at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, on Feb. 7 and 8, at 7 p.m. and Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 through www.yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 742-2787.