The Acting Company presents “Season of Giving, Too,” in the Magic Theater at The Acting Company, located at 815 B Street in Yuba City, Dec. 7 and 14.
According to a release issued by The Acting Company, this is the second Season of Giving in which kids become the philanthropists and raise funds for the AT Children’s Project.
“Hope continues to be an inspiration for her friends and community who are back for another Season of Giving,” read the release. “This time, Faith has organized special surprises, too!”
Performances will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each Saturday.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at The Acting Company box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. Organizers suggest making a reservation in advance.
The Acting Company box office is open Monday - Friday from Noon to 2:00 p.m., except holidays. During performances, the box office will be open 30 minutes prior to show time.
For more information, contact The Acting Company at 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit www.actingcompany.org.