SEVA providing food, groceries Saturday in Yuba City

SEVA Selfless Service is hosting its first food bank event at the old Kmart parking lot (850 Gray Ave. in Yuba City) beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
SEVA has been providing food and clothes for the community for the last nine years. The local nonprofit also travels to San Francisco every month to serve food for the underserved in that community.
Currently SEVA provides food and resources to people living in India for the last 90 days.
The organization, run in part by Jaskarn Johal, will be stationed in Yuba City Saturday serving groceries in a drive through format for local families in need.
For more information on active COVID protocols in place, contact Johal at 218-1545.