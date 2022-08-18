Sha-musings with Shamaya: ‘20th Century Blues’ review

Well, The Acting Company did it again. They found a show that appealed to its senior audience and featured some of the area’s premiere female talent. The title of its most recent production, “20th Century Blues,” might invoke visions of cultural music and nightlife, but neither of these things is featured in the play.
Those that saw Acting Company’s 2018 production of “Calender Girls,” directed by Pat Hill, got to relive the glory days with “20th Century Blues,” which starred many of the same actors performing slightly less exciting material. Susan Miller, the playwright, has procured several notable works, many of them centered on life from a woman’s perspective. The play “20th Century Blues” is no different, however it lacks a truly gripping plot line and requires intense mastery of pacing and comedic timing to qualify as entertainment.
The story focuses on four aging women who spend the majority of their time together complaining about their lives and rehashing old memories and traumas. In essence, the play established the same stereotypes Miller hopes to dislodge when it comes to the vitality and relevance of aging females.
Danny, played by Stephanie Bollinger, is a senior photographer with a chance to display her work at a prestigious gallery. For the past 40 years, Danny has been photographing her friends and now thinks their pictures should be the focus of her new exhibit. At their annual meeting, Danny asks the women to sign a copyright contract that allows her to use their images publicly. Most of them agree, except for Sil, a realtor who fears her aging face may scare off potential buyers.
Nearly two full hours with no intermission, the play revolves around whether or not Danny will get all the contracts signed so she can display the photos. Photos that the audience never actually gets to see until a quick and predictable slideshow at the end.
“Calendar Girls,” by Tim Firth, also centered on the photographs of aging women. But at least audiences got to witness these shots in action and the premise was as wild and exciting as the ladies it featured.
After an extraordinary amount of time spent eating french toast, Danny declares “you know what time it is” and the four friends take a random cliche dance break to sing a portion of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Easily the show’s most energetic moment.
Simply put, the stakes just aren’t high enough to warrant any sense of urgency or devotion to the story. A one-act might have worked, but Miller’s literary stretch marks are showing on this one.
In the end, “20th Century Blues” finishes off its harrowing tale by executing one its four heroines. Gabby, a veterinarian, is announced to have died from a fall that occurred while walking her dogs. This tragedy apparently solidifies the surviving friends’ resolve to showcase their photos. The death felt quite abrupt and largely unearned, perhaps this was the point, but it almost seemed as if Miller was grasping at straws to get things wrapped up.
One character, Mac, played by Debbie Collier, is specifically described in the script to be African-American. Yet the Acting Company’s cast is entirely white. It appears they may have altered some lines to try and change the character’s ethnicity to be Jewish, but other implications within the dialog made the writer’s intentions clear.
Aside from the high price of admission, the lack of diversity would be my biggest grievance with this local production.
Regardless, the set was beautiful and the actors did a commendable job with what they were given. As for Lisa Buschman Kirchner’s directorial debut, her potential is notable and thespians certainly respected her ability to fill in for the role of Bess in the show’s final two weekends.