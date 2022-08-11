Sha-musings with Shamaya: ‘Lion King Jr.’ review

On July 22, Rise Up showcased its premier production of “Lion King Jr.” at the Yuba College Theater in Marysville. The show was the accumulation of a two-week intensive program, a free youth summer camp made possible through funding from the California Arts Council.
For one night only, family and friends had the opportunity to see their children – and a couple instructors – sing and dance their hearts out after 10 full days of rehearsal.
This “one and done” concept isn’t usually popular among performers, however, the marketing strategy was quite brilliant from a business standpoint. The theater was packed. Crowds that large hadn’t been seen there since the 1980’s, and rarely are the college’s own productions as well attended.
Other notable theater heads in the audience included David Read, Matt DeMeritt, and Jeff Graham. Julian Barkley-Brinson, Rise Up’s founder and head director, was involved with The Acting Company in Yuba City as a child and attended both the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and Yuba Community College before moving on to Chico State University.
Once the house doors opened, people flooded the auditorium and were quite the lively bunch as they waited for the show to begin. This wait would continue much longer than expected, and no announcement was made addressing the delay.
At about 6:35 p.m. the lights finally began to dim, followed by an audible sigh of relief from the audience. Despite the late start, and the fact that some would now have to leave at intermission, the first act was quite enjoyable.
From a technical standpoint, “Lion King Jr.” nailed the whole “less is more” concept. Its primary set piece was a large center rock covered in orange handprints. Alone it might not have conveyed much, but when paired against the bright blue scrim the contrast was striking.
The costumes were primarily neutral colored, oversized T-shirts with African-inspired designs drawn in black sharpie. A few characters, like Zazu and Mufasa, had extra accessories but overall the simplicity came together to make a cohesive statement that set the tone and established the production’s visual language. Smart, efficient, and impressive.
Young Simba was played by Oliver Rager-Stockbridge. His presence and energy were palpable and he seemed quite fun to work with. Next up was Zazu, played by Meric Slack, who performed comfortably and professionally and appeared to have the most onstage experience. The hyenas were cast impeccably with a notable performance from Kyle Koel as Banzai.
But the most memorable character by far had to be Anthony Fowler’s portrayal of Scar.
Fowler’s voice alone was gripping and children in the audience could be heard whispering, “is that the actual actor from the movie?”
Yes, there were a few times the kids forgot their lines or blocking, but the most impressive part was their ability to recover. They didn’t freeze, they didn’t get upset, they just kept going and laughed it off until they could pick back up. What a beautiful display of the direction and encouragement they must’ve been receiving from their instructors. It was obvious that they were all up there having fun and felt fully supported by everyone in the room.
Visit Rise Up’s website at riseupys.org to stay informed on current programs and future shows.