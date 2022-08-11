Sha-musings with Shamaya: ‘Lion King Jr.’ review

The cast of Rise Up’s “Lion King Jr.” perform the “Circle of Life” around pride rock at Yuba College Theater in Marysville on July 22.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

On July 22, Rise Up showcased its premier production of “Lion King Jr.” at the Yuba College Theater in Marysville. The show was the accumulation of a two-week intensive program, a free youth summer camp made possible through funding from the California Arts Council. 

For one night only, family and friends had the opportunity to see their children – and a couple instructors – sing and dance their hearts out after 10 full days of rehearsal.

