Sha-musings with Shamaya: ONOFF rocks the Silver Dollar

ONOFF’s June 3 concert at Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville went off without a hitch, though with a bit of a late start. The doors were advertised to open at 9 p.m., but those wanting to avoid the $10 cover fee were welcome to come early for the Saloon’s regular dinner service.
James Parr, lead man for cover band Inverness95, took to the stage slightly after 10 p.m. with ONOFF getting on close to 11 p.m.
This worked well for some night owls, with a few people stumbling in after attending Maroon 5’s big kickoff at the Hard Rock Live venue in Wheatland. But had the band been able to start earlier, they may have retained a larger crowd. Regardless, there were still a good 100 people in attendance, with a third gathered at the stage and the rest spread out across the dining area, bar, and outdoor patio.
The patio was popping with games and social schmoozing, and was quite possibly the best place to hear the music. Like a true rock band, ONOFF was loud and proud, and for a few hours downtown Marysville experienced a taste of its Irish spirit. Being born and raised in Dublin, the band said they were strongly influenced by the storytelling and abrupt ballads that took place in the pubs back home. This is definitely reflected in their lyrics, particularly songs such as “Hayley” with LGBTQ themes and “Left on the Moon'' about the power of a child's imagination.
Paulie Daly, the band’s lead guitar player and vocalist, belted through the noise with a strong and commanding presence. His voice toes the line between smooth and rough, tripping the ears of unsuspecting listeners and reeling them in for more. In earnest, his vocal ability surpassed that of local fan favorite Tyler Rich in terms of power and tone. ONOFF was originally pegged to be Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain’s headlining act for St. Patrick’s Day in 2020, but the onset of COVID derailed those plans. Rich and Temecula Road recently had the honor of christening Hard Rock Live’s new 2,500 seat venue on May 26 during the “invite-only” benefit concert called The Event. Rich put on a great performance with his top tracks, however it took a few songs for him to get fully warm and it was a bit of a struggle to hear him clearly over the other instruments. Daly on the other hand projected over the blasting speakers with ease from start to finish. In addition to his voice, Daly’s guitar riffs and solos were a testament to his innate talent and extensive training.
The members of ONOFF have called Yuba-Sutter home for the past 10 years and consider themselves part of the community. Their successes should serve as another source of pride that further elevates the local performance industry.
Silver Dollar’s bartender, Delores Lucich, whipped up some stellar concoctions as her new husband, Stevie Bogan, ONOFFs drummer, entertained crowds with his lively personality and pounding beats. Dave Hurrell, the band's bassist, tied it all together with solid rhythms and a balanced composer.
As good as the band’s performance was, nothing could’ve prepared the crowd for the energy DuPree “The Bay Bully” brought during his premiere performance of “Closer,” one of ONOFF’s only collaborative pieces. By day, DuPree is a Grass Valley banker, but by night he is an up-and-coming hip-hop sensation. This was DuPree’s first performance at Silver Dollar and he looks forward to working more with ONOFF. As DuPree went up, fans surged toward the stage and sang along to every line. A true highlight of the performance.
ONOFF’s next performance will be at the Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on July 22, which should include DuPree and the band's brass accompaniment section, Brass to Mouth.