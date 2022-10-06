Sha-musings with Shamaya: ‘Roe’ in review

Actress Molly Jane Quirk addresses the audience as Sarah Weddington in Convergence Theatre Company’s inaugural production of “Roe” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

 Courtesy of Jerry Gregg

Convergence Theatre Company had a remarkable first production last month with approximately 250 people in attendance to see “Roe” by Lisa Loomer. 

Its brief four-show run started on Sept. 22 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City, and pulled in audiences from diverse and prominent sectors of the community. A “talkback” event was hosted after the Sept. 23 performance which featured panel members from Planned Parenthood, A Woman’s Friend Pregnancy Resource Clinic, Saint Isidore Catholic Church, and Church of the Brethren in Live Oak. This night seemed to be the most popular with nearly all 130 seats filled in anticipation of both the show and its following conversation. 

Tags

Recommended for you