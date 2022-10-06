Sha-musings with Shamaya: ‘Roe’ in review

Convergence Theatre Company had a remarkable first production last month with approximately 250 people in attendance to see “Roe” by Lisa Loomer.
Its brief four-show run started on Sept. 22 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City, and pulled in audiences from diverse and prominent sectors of the community. A “talkback” event was hosted after the Sept. 23 performance which featured panel members from Planned Parenthood, A Woman’s Friend Pregnancy Resource Clinic, Saint Isidore Catholic Church, and Church of the Brethren in Live Oak. This night seemed to be the most popular with nearly all 130 seats filled in anticipation of both the show and its following conversation.
“Roe” is based on the true stories of Norma McCorvey and Sarah Weddington, the two most influential women behind the historic Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade.
Due to the controversial nature of the subject matter, there was an air of hesitancy during the initial stages of the talkback. Crystal DeMeritt, a founding member of Convergence Theatre, delegated the situation with grace as the talkback’s coordinator. Panel members introduced themselves and spoke a bit on the work they do to support women and children in the community before turning the questions over to the audience and cast. Natalie Batchelder, a “Roe” cast member, came forward with one of the most intriguing topics centered on abortion of a compromised fetus.
“What are your thoughts on terminating a pregnancy that would end in severe health defects of the fetus, or if it couldn’t even survive on its own?” she asked one of the representatives.
The presumable pro-life response she received focused on the “worthiness” of life and whether one person could be of higher value than another.
In retrospect, I think back on my time in the veterinary clinics where we would routinely euthanize animals for certain health or medical reasons, even aborting an early stage litter to combat an already exacerbated foster care system. Most pet owners would agree that when a dog or cat has reached a point where treatment is no longer viable or financially feasible, the humane thing to do is to “put them to sleep.” The question always comes down to determining one’s quality of life over quantity.
In this case, when it has been determined that a woman or fetus’s quality of life will be severely impacted, to deny abortion on the grounds of “value and sanctity” is to treat said woman and child with less dignity and care than that which would be given to an animal. But I digress.
Attending the show was like taking a two-hour crash course in both history and political science. I’m convinced that every person who saw or participated in the production walked away with something new to think about.
According to the research and testimonies presented in the show, we learn that McCorvey, aka Jane Roe, was not the most credible person. Her reasons for pursuing an abortion and then later denouncing her stance were likely influenced by monetary and personal gains.
“Norma wasn’t pro-life or pro-choice, she was just pro-Norma,” said Connie Gonzalez, McCorvey’s longtime partner and a featured character in “Roe” played by Tanda Phelps.
Weddington on the other hand stands out at the true pro-choice pioneer, along with Linda Coffee, another Dallas-based lawyer.
Actress Molly Jane Quirk, of Southern California, was the crowning glory of this local production with her well-harnessed portrayal of Weddington. Meanwhile, Hailey Warta, a former Yuba City native, tackled the grueling role of McCorvey. Their rock solid performances were supported by an equally impressive ensemble and admirable direction from Matt DeMeritt and Betsy Johnson.
The play stands out for its flow from vignette-style bits, direct addresses, and intense ensemble work. While at times emotional and dark, Loomer’s sense of humor sewed the scenes together in clever and tasteful fashion. Her origins as a comedian shine in her knack for balancing opposing views and outlining tragedy with farce.
Loomer’s playwriting career began in the 1980’s and covers a span of women’s issues, immigration, and life from a Hispanic perspective. “Roe,” which premiered in 2016, has garnered her the most recent attention with recognitions such as the Jane Chambers Playwriting Award and the PEN Center USA Literary Award for Drama.
In many ways “Roe” could be classified as a morality play, borrowing its sensibilities from medieval churches who cultivated the arts to impart their values to massive congregations.
Loomer, and by proxy Convergence Theatre, has rebirthed this same idea but in reverse. Instead of choosing a “correct” path for its audience, the company focused on presenting the humanity of each character so that the people can make an informed decision for themselves.
This mission ironically rings true to the one laid out by Wedddington, who’s sole argument rested on a women’s right to choice. To put things in even greater context, when Weddington secured a women’s right to abortion in 1973, single females were still unable to open a credit card account or take out a loan on their own. It would be another full year before the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974 came into effect which secured a woman’s right to make financial decisions without a male cosigner or interest rate penalties.
While the play is advertised to portray both pro-choice and pro-life sides, Loomer’s position has been made clear in recent updates made to “Roe’s” epilogue and prologue. These rewrites came in response to the recent Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which effectively reversed the rulings of Roe v. Wade. Aaron Watkins, a featured ensemble member of the cast, said the directors chose to use some of Loomer’s recent edits, but cut off a portion of the new ending to keep things more politically balanced.
Convergence Theatre states that its mission is to inspire curiosity, awareness, and understanding by producing high-quality performances that explore important social topics. Its inaugural production of “Roe”’ checked all those marks and then some, leading to increased interest and a standing ovation from its patrons.