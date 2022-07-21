Hello Shamusers, let’s talk about the local comedy scene.
Over the past six years, the Yuba-Sutter area has seen exponential comedic growth. An improv group I founded back in 2015 used to frequent several open mics, including the beloved comedy nights at Cellar & Sudz hosted by Angl Diaz and Randy Warner. To my knowledge, this was the first comedy specific venue in the area and it lasted until the winter of 2019 when the business finally closed.
Then a group backed by Blue Dream Productions started making its rounds down Plumas Street in Yuba City. Starting at Steel House Coffee, monthly comedy nights expanded to Fernando’s Cali Kitchen, Sopa Thai, and other hit eateries. Blue Dream Productions is a media production company headed by Stoney Meagher, who is also a photographer. His comedy events have since been dubbed Stoney Stone Comedy, and the best venues used include Slough House Social in Colusa and the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Entrance to the latter came in partnership with the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture with their premier performance taking place on March 25.
In addition to Stoney’s momentum, Silver Dollar Saloon just recently reinstated its own entertainment series including some monthly comedy nights.
Last week, the Yuba-Sutter area had a rare back-to-back comedy lineup with Silver Dollar hosting three comics on Thursday night, and the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts debuting its own triple whammy on Friday in its second comedy showcase backed by the local arts council and Stoney Stone.
It’s important to note that many of the featured comics have performed on both stages and mutually support any ring of venues that offer them stage time. The following is a breakdown of which comic played where last week, but it’s quite likely to flip flop the next time around.
Silver Dollar Saloon
Host: Dillon Collins
Chico native and host of “Funnyball,” a podcast that highlights Northern California’s comedy scene. Performs, hosts, and produces various local comedy shows.
Opener: Jesse Clark
Not much about this guy online but I’ve seen him perform at various comedy nights around town.
2nd up: Morgan Anderson
Touring comic based in Sacramento with a background in news writing, tech, and film production.
Headliner: Chicago Steve Barkley
Has been working professionally for over 40 years. Was a $10,000 winner on ABC’s “America’s Funniest People.” He’s opened for Ray Charles, The Righteous Bros., Smokey Robinson, and many other exceptional names. Appeared in Michael Nesmith’s Grammy winning video “Elephant Parts.”
Sutter Theater Center for the Arts
Host: Sinn Rella
Yuba City local from Oakland who is also an author, corporate consultant, motivational speaker, show producer, and proud grandmother.
Opener: Stoney Stone
Also known as Stoney Meagher, producer of Stoney Stone Comedy and Blue Dream Productions.
2nd up: Morty Stein
National touring comedian from Northern California. Host of the podcast “Die Laughing.”
Headliner: Gina Stahl-Haven
Bay area mother of three and second place runner-up at the San Francisco International Comedy Competition in 2019. She is currently teaching at USF, the College of Marin, and Santa Rosa Junior College.
At the shows
Comparing performances by the comics would be pointless, they each had their own flavor and targeted slightly different sensibilities. But comparing the venues and the atmosphere is a tad more suiting.
To start with, Silver Dollar ran its comedy night with no cover fee and seating was first come, first serve. The money I saved on admission was used to purchase a round of drinks, followed by a few more complimentary beverages as I ran into Pauly Daly, Silver Dollar’s director of entertainment, and a few other local favorites. As usual, the event started about an hour later than advertised, but I was so absorbed in the conversation that I barely noticed. To be frank, I don’t really remember much of what was said, but I do know that I related with it all full heartedly and I laughed harder than I had in months. As a responsible working mom, I rarely get nights out like this and to my surprise I didn’t return home ‘til two in the morning. After the bar closed, I continued down Maryville’s historic district with a small group of new friends. Our shenanigans included dancing, more drinks, and cuddles with an adorable brindle kitten. All in all, the perfect night.
The next day wasn’t quite as enjoyable, but after a few rounds of coffee and a delicious salad from The Brick, things began to perk back up. After a long nap, I was ready to go back out and hit up Plumas Street to see what that comedy scene would be like. Once I arrived at the Sutter Theater, I utilized my press pass and skipped the $20 ticket.
I immediately made a b-line toward the bar and got myself a lovely peach Schnapps mixer, but that was all I’d be imbibing for the evening. Inside the “black box” performance area a practical stage was equipped with some new LED lights and a smoke machine, quite the upgrade from what was presented back in March, I was told. The show started relatively promptly and the line up was a solid mix of PG to PG-13 content.
The show appeared to be sold out and the demographic was primarily 40 and older. It was nice, everyone had a good time and arrived home at a decent hour.
So which would I recommend? Well that depends on the type of night you’d like to have. If you prefer a classy, laid back, predictable show with inoffensive content, then Stoney Stone Comedy at the Sutter Theater is your best bet. If you prefer a lively bar with a mixed crowd, risque jokes, and the opportunity to be swept off your feet into an unpredictable adventure, then Silver Dollar might be the place for you.
Or you can be like me and attend both and live with no regrets!