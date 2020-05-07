It’s time for some hometown fun: Yuba Sutter Arts is planning to host a virtual “any” talent show event, according to a press release.
The show will feature local performers and presenters with all talents welcome.
Suggested categories include storytelling, comedy, gymnastics, juggling, instrumental music, singing, theater, dancing, choreography, pet tricks and reading poetry.
Once completed, submit the video to email@yubasutterarts.org, along with one’s name, address and phone number.
The deadline for submitting a video is Monday, May 18, at 5 p.m.
Those who win will earn “bragging rights” and a chance to receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant, sponsored by Yuba Sutter Arts. Ten gift cards will be drawn randomly from all submissions.
“We are all suffering from not being able to attend live, in-person performance events,” said talent show organizer Gay Galvin in the press release. “The Arts Council really wanted to do something to get the community involved in order to entertain us all and to help offset some of the anxiety caused by the shelter-in-place order.
This is what we came up with.”
The schedule of talent show participants’ videos will be published after the deadline and once all submissions have been reviewed.
For more information, call Galvin at 419-376-1339.