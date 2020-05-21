‘Sing in me, oh Muse, and through me tell the story’

To commemorate Bob Dylan’s 79th birthday on Sunday, Yuba Sutter Arts has teamed up with singer-songwriter Tom Galvin and a line up of local musicians for a multi-media extravaganza that you can enjoy from the comforts of home.
“During this period of social isolation and civil discontent, there has been no time in recent memory like the present to celebrate the life and work of Bob Dylan,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts. “He is no stranger to serving up topical themes in his very listenable music and has often aroused people to action.”
The special tribute will be hosted on Facebook on Saturday, May 23 starting at 7 p.m.
Participating musicians, in addition to Galvin, will include Maggie Capitano, Rick Kirkpatrick, Frank Sorgea, Brian Baggett, Georgia Ray, Joe Moye, Ed Hudson, Zack Martin and Gay Galvin.
“The final program has been thoughtfully curated by Tom based on how best to showcase each performer in support of the shows theme,” read the release. “Videos of the musicians’ performances will be interspersed with live commentary from Tom along with photos and other memorabilia from Bob’s life. “
According to the release, Dylan has been active in the music industry for nearly 60 years and has written and performed songs in just about every possible musical genre including folk, blues, rock, gospel, country, pop and jazz. In additional to vocals, Dylan plays guitar, keyboard, and harmonica, read the release, and he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016.
In his acceptance lecture, Dylan wrote:
“Our songs are alive in the land of the living. But songs are unlike literature. They’re meant to be sung, not read. The words in Shakespeare’s plays were meant to be acted on the stage. Just as lyrics in songs are meant to be sung, not read on a page. And I hope some of you get the chance to listen to these lyrics the way they were intended to be heard in concert or on record or however people are listening to songs these days. I return once again to Homer, who says, ‘Sing in me, oh Muse, and through me tell the story.”