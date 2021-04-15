‘Songs for a new world’ – A virtual production

To bring back the musical theater experience during the ongoing pandemic, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual musical production of “Songs for A New World.”
According to a release from Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, this moving collection of powerful songs by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown examines life, love and the choices that we make.
“I’ve always wanted to do ‘Songs for A New World’ because it’s a show about life,” said Alex Cesena, director of the show. “We are all at different points and this song cycle really hits a few of those big ones. The music is truly amazing in the complexity of the instrumental and vocal. The audience is allowed to just take in the performance. There are no extra gags or dance numbers. It’s all about listening and enjoying the moment. If you’re not a fan of musicals, this is the show for you. It’s a chance for you to breath. Take in the fact that each day is a new world and it’s your chance to experience it fully.”
Cesena is joined by several other locals, including Kelly Cunningham, Matt DeMeritt and Janet Frye.
“Music direction is under the capable hands of Gay Galvin who also plays piano for the production,” it was stated in the release. “Rebekah Hood-Sava contributes her masterful cello and violin licks, and drums and percussion are provided by Rich Celio.”
According to the release, the music represents a variety of musical styles including pop, gospel and jazz.
The production will run April 30 and May 1 at 7 p.m. and again on May 2 at 2 p.m.
“This is a fundraiser event for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, whose venues have been shuttered for over a year now,” it was stated in the release.
The organization asks that a donation of $15 per person be made to view the production and tickets can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org.
“It is hoped that the community will purchase a ticket and help support YSAC and the many free programs and activities it provides,” it was stated in the release.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.