December 5
Yuba City
The Theater Art Gallery will host an Artist Reception,Yuletide Treasures Show and Sale, from 5- 7 p.m. at 756 Plumas St, Yuba City. Local and resident artists will showcase their work. Admission is free. For more information, call 908-5704 or 329-1733.
Stand as 1 Open Mic! will be held at Justin’s Kitchen, located at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This is an event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST), a Yuba-Sutter nonprofit that provides shelter for single women and families experiencing homelessness, will host a volunteer training from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for people interested in serving at Hope Point Nazarene Church, located at 600 N. George Washington Blvd. in Yuba City. For more information, call 683-2274 or e-mail restdirector.ys@gmail.com.
December 6
Yuba City
The Acting Company’s performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will begin at 7:30 p.m. The theatre is located at 815 B Street in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
A Tuna Christmas, a Yuba Sutter Arts production, will be held at Burrows Theater, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20. Students ages 18 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Light refreshments and beverage will be available. For more information call 742-2787.
Live Oak
The 24th Annual Craft Show will be held at 2450 Kola Cr. In Live Oak, two blocks east of Betty’s Restaurant, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be handmade gifts, pottery and food. For more information, call Anne Palmer at 701-9597.
Wheatland
The Wheatland Street Fair, hosted by Nicolaus Lodge #129 will be held from 5-9 p.m. There will be a bounce house, face painter, food, entertainment, an ugly sweater contest, vendors and more. For more information call 755-6415, e-mail wheatlandtlsf@gmail.com or visit wheatlandsff.org.
Colusa
“Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will be held in downtown Colusa from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. A portion of Market Street will be shut down and filled with vendors, music, crafts and a children’s play area and there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse. Santa will join the Colusa Fire Department and take photos with children.
December 7
Yuba City
The Sutter County Museum will host their 40th annual “Trees and Traditions Holiday Gala” at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. There will be champagne, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, raffles, and more. Admission is $60 per person or $110 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at the museum. For more information visit www.suttercountymuseum.org.
The Acting Company’s performance of “Season of Giving, Too,” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The theatre is located at 815 B Street in Yuba City. For more information, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysvile
The Yuba-Sutter Training Zone will host the 2019 Running of the Elves 5K Walk/Run at 8 a.m. The run will begin in front of The Silver Dollar Saloon, located at 330 First St. in Marysville and will follow the bike path through Beckworth Riverfront Park. Proceeds will benefit the Yuba-Sutter’s Children’s Type 1 Diabetes Support Group and Resource Center. For more information call 763-4171 or email events@traningzone.fit.
The Marysville Elks Lodge will host their annual Christmas Craft Fair at 920 D St. in Marysville from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be vendors, raffles, and more. Proceeds benefit the lodges project to provide therapy for disabled children.
The 23rd Annual Yuba-Sutter Free Coats for Kids and Adults Giveaway will be held at Camp Singer, located at 1023 14th St. in Marysville, from 9 a.m until 1:30 p.m. There will be over 2,500 coats to give away. This event is sponsored by the Sunset Buttes Lions Club and the Peach Bowl Lions Club of Yuba City and Marysville.
Live Oak
December 8
Yuba City
The Yuba-Sutter Oratorio Society and Symphony will perform the Messiah, the 81st performance, at St. Andrew Church, located at 1390 Franklin Road in Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The performance is lead by Corey Kersting, conductor, and Linda Robinson, choral director. For more information visit www.ysos.org.
Marysville
Award winning country singer, Mary James, will perform at The First United Methodist Church, located at 730 D St. in Marysville, starting at 3 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the show.