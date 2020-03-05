Spreading fire awareness

Wildfires are a big issue in the state of California. With multiple wildfires igniting just outside of the Yuba-Sutter area last year, a local filmmaker was inspired to raise awareness about fire prevention.
Radu Sava and his wife, Rebekah Hood-Sava, have completed a wildfire prevention documentary entitled, “Not If, But When: A Documentary on Solutions to Wildfires.”
Sava – a filmmaker with over 20 years of experience – said that while working on a previous project, conversations with several fire experts opened his mind to the issue of fire prevention.
“Everyone is affected by fire, and it’s not easy to get a clear picture of what are the causes and solutions, so we decided to investigate,” Sava said.
The documentary film takes an in-depth look at causes of wildfires, the various ways to implement fire prevention and discuss the benefits and drawbacks of each of these ideas.
As residents of the Oregon House Dobbins area, Sava and his wife know firsthand the concerns of those living in areas of dry vegetation.
“There are no easy solutions to wildfires,” Sava said. “They all have pros and cons, so there are a lot of successes and challenges related to implementing them.”
Sava and his wife set up interviews with specialists from various agencies that have knowledge of fire prevention including Cal Fire, National Forests and Parks, Biomass Power Plants, local governments and the University of California system.
“We found out that the problem is more complicated than we thought, and it will take every one of us to get it solved,” Sava said.
While working on the wildfire prevention documentary, Sava said he planned to use the film to spread awareness about wildfire issues by making it available to the community through various media outlets and film festivals.
The film was recently featured in The Wild & Scenic Film Festival and, on Sunday, the Friends of the Yuba Sutter Library will sponsor a showing of the film on Sunday at the Sutter County Library, located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m.
Sava and Hood-Sava will be in attendance at the free screening to interact with filmgoers. For more information, call 822-7137.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: ‘Not If, But When’ screening.
WHEN: Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City.
COST: Free.