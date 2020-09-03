Students sought to ‘Paint the Buttes’

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, is looking for student artists to participate in the “Paint the Buttes,” art contest.
“Everyone loves our Sutter Buttes and they have been photographed, drawn, painted,sculpted and sketched hundreds and perhaps thousands of times over the years,” it was stated in a press release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “And yet, each image is different as will be the students’ submissions as they each put their unique spin on representing the world’s smallest mountain range.”
The “Paint the Buttes,” art contest is open to the first 20 student in sixth through twelfth grade that sign up by Sept. 10.
To register, email program coordinator Daisy Becerra at dbecerra@co.sutter.ca.us. Canvas’ will be provided at no charge to the first ten students to register in each of two age group categories within the contest, sixth through eighth graders and ninth through twelfth graders, and can be picked up at the Sheriff’s office located at 1077 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
Three winners from each group will be awarded a deluxe art supply set. All participating artists will receive a $10 gift card to Sawyer’s Sweet Spot in Yuba City, provided by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“When we were first contacted by Sheriff Barnes about the idea, we were all in,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “We don’t know what our in-class programs will look like this school year, so we were excited to partner with the Sheriff’s office with the exciting opportunity to recognize student artists while classes remain virtual.”
After the contest, each submitted artwork will be put on display at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office or at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville.
For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org.