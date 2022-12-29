Sutter Theater Center welcomes new guest artists

New guest artists, Elana Needles and Nelson Wheeler, will soon be featured in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. As a couple of retired art teachers, their diverse works run the gamut from watercolors to mosaics.
A free opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Complementary beer, wine, water, and appetizers will be served.
“Having taught art, photography, and yearbook for 25 years, I've settled into retirement with renewed enthusiasm for art that I've had since childhood,” said Wheeler. “Never expected, however, is my excitement about mosaics that stems from a visit to Mexico 10 years ago. I've come to see a bowl of broken colored ceramic pieces as I do a palette of oil paints, better yet in that they can be applied to a variety of surfaces and forms, many functional. My mosaics can cover tables, pots, outdoor pavers, benches, and walls. I'm amused by my own visions, eager to create more as I let my hair down.”
Needles retired from teaching art and photography at Yuba City High School. She is now pushing herself and exploring new mediums and revisiting some old favorites such as paper, mosaics, paint, and driftwood.
The Sutter Theater’s gallery also houses several other “Anchor Artists.” These include original pieces by photographer George Unpingco, metal sculptures by Dude Green, indigenous jewelry by Jesse Harris, ceramics by Drew Sallee, and textile works by Pam Nowak. A purchase of any original art piece or souvenir helps to support both the artist and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
For additional information about this exhibition, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email abbie@yubaustterarts.org.