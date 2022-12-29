Sutter Theater Center welcomes new guest artists

A sampling of work by retired art teacher Nelson Wheeler. Wheeler has recently developed a passion for creating mosaic pieces. His work, alongside that of Elana Needles, will soon be featured in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

New guest artists, Elana Needles and Nelson Wheeler, will soon be featured in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. As a couple of retired art teachers, their diverse works run the gamut from watercolors to mosaics.

A free opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the gallery of the Sutter Theater Center located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Complementary beer, wine, water, and appetizers will be served.

