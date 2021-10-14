Sutter Theater to premiere murder mystery by local filmmaker

On the heels of the “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” short film festival, the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host a world premiere screening of the murder mystery film, “Killing Digby,” by local filmmaker Mike Elkins.
“I created this film because I’ve always loved murder mysteries, especially when mixed with dark comedy, such as the film ‘Clue,’” said Elkins. “This project is a love letter to those films.”
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the film follows the story of six estranged family members as they join an attorney at their late grandfather’s home in the Hollywood hills for a reading of his will.
“Greed, envy, and sarcastic hostility quickly escalate as double crosses and triple crosses hilariously go awry and bodies begin to pile up,” read the release.
Elkins said the script was supposed to be performed as a stage production in the spring of 2020, but just as he was preparing to open to the public the COVID-19 pandemic stuck and the show was shut down.
“Since the entire action of the show takes place in the living room of a home, the cast rallied, found a house to shoot in and, in 48 hours, shot a translation of the play onto film,” said Elkins.
The cast includes Hana Farley, Tommy Gowin, Corban Fowler, M.B. Elkins, Bethany Farley, Caleb Zurakowski and Becca Bennett.
“Killing Digby” will premiere at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10 and tickets may be purchased in advance at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if seats are available. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for admission.
“Although the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is much more than just a place to watch movies, we are proud of our state-of-the-art projector and sound system and want to show it off,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Clearly there is growing interest in the cinematic arts both locally and to attract outside production companies as we work toward the creation of a Yuba Sutter Film Commission.”
For more information, call 742-2787.