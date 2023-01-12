Swing dance lessons come to Yuba City

Guests enjoy some upbeat swing dancing during a Yuba Sutter Big Band concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture recently announced a new series of dance lessons at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

From Jan. 19 through Feb. 23, Midtown Stomp will be providing weekly instruction on West Coast Swing Dancing. This six-week course will be held on Thursdays with a one-hour lesson that will precede an hour dance session. Having a partner is not necessary and one may be provided to each registered student.

Tags

Recommended for you