Swing dance lessons come to Yuba City

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture recently announced a new series of dance lessons at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
From Jan. 19 through Feb. 23, Midtown Stomp will be providing weekly instruction on West Coast Swing Dancing. This six-week course will be held on Thursdays with a one-hour lesson that will precede an hour dance session. Having a partner is not necessary and one may be provided to each registered student.
Midtown Stomp is Sacramento’s premiere swing dance and Lindy Hop studio. The company’s involvement in some recent Yuba Sutter Big Band concerts proved to be quite popular with many attendees seen out and on the dance floor. Organizers at Yuba Sutter Arts feel this event will be a great way to get active and meet new people in a social atmosphere.
The cost for this program is $99 for the full six-week session. Registration can be done online at yubasutterarts.org.
West Coast Swing is a partner dance characterized by an elastic look that allows both partners to improvise steps while still dancing together. This puts West Coast Swing on a short list of dances that emphasize improvisation. The origins of West Coast Swing are in the Lindy Hop. Western swing, country boogie, and jump blues were popular on the West Coast throughout the 1940s and 1950s and were later named and marketed as “rock n’ roll’’ in 1954. Dancers danced a ‘’swingier,’’ smoother, and more subdued form of jitterbug to Western swing music which became known as West Coast Swing. Lots of different musical styles lend themselves to this dance form which has worked to help maintain its popularity.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information about this event and other programming during the Yuba Sutter Arts 2023 season, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.