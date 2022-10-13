Swing dancing party comes to Yuba City

Members of the Yuba-Sutter Big Band perform during a local concert. This group will be returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday for a night of social dancing. 

 Courtesy of David Read

“Social dancing” has topped the list of programming surveys conducted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. 

In response, organizers have decided to host the Yuba-Sutter Big Band Dance Party on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.

Recommended for you