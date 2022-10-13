Swing dancing party comes to Yuba City

“Social dancing” has topped the list of programming surveys conducted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
In response, organizers have decided to host the Yuba-Sutter Big Band Dance Party on Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City.
Tickets cost $20 and will include a 45-minute pre-show dance lesson by instructors from Spotlight Ballroom & Midtown Stomp in Sacramento. The dance lesson will be held at 6:15 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at yubasutterarts.org.
The Yuba-Sutter Big Band is best described as a jazz orchestra and is composed of over 20 local professional musicians. This is the band’s inaugural season and they feel that the concert and dance party will be a great way to ease them into fall.
A big band or jazz orchestra usually consists of 10 or more musicians with four instrumental sections and often a vocalist. It is a uniquely American musical genre that originated during the early 1910s and dominated jazz in the 1940s when swing was most popular.
In contrast to jazz’s original emphasis on improvisation, big bands relied on written compositions and arrangements to provide accompaniment for dancing. They gave a greater role to bandleaders, arrangers, and sections of instruments rather than just soloists.
The Yuba-Sutter Big Band is the brainchild of local professional musicians and music educators Deanna Wiseman and Gay Galvin. Galvin has played with several big bands during her long career. While working on her master’s degree, she played with the college jazz band which did a mix of contemporary and traditional swing music. Wiseman has a master of art in education degree and has been teaching for 23 years. She has played with the Oroville Community Band, Shasta and Yuba College Concert and Jazz bands as well as the Ukuladies and the CSU Chico Concert and Jazz bands.
Members of the Yuba-Sutter Big Band include Paula Clingan, Becky Stewart, James Lohman, Gary Anderson, Scott Stewart, John Proctor, Pablo Rosado, Mike Sarringar, Larry Faller, Dave Brubaker, Ron Hake, Scott Zeuch, Elizabeth Adams, David Coe, Bill Eslick and Ray Blackham. Sarah Lacko and David Wickline are the featured vocalists, and Galvin will be performing on piano.
The set list includes “String of Pearls,” “Quiet Nights,” “Pink Panther,” “I’m Getting Sentimental,” “Satin Doll,” “Kansas City,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “Here’s That Rainy Day,” “Moon Dance,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “In the Mood,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “I Get a Kick,” “Blue Skies,” “Our Love is Here to Stay,” “Besame Mucho,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right” and many others.
For more information about this and other Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs and events, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.