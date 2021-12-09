‘Swing into the Holidays’ with local big band

Time to get your dancing shoes ready! The newly formed Yuba Sutter Big Band will be performing a “Swing into the Holidays” show on Friday.
Presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the band is the brainchild of local professional musicians and music educators Deanna Wiseman and Gay Galvin.
“When Deanna first brought up the idea of a community big band, I was all in,” said band director Gay Galvin. “We are lucky to have some of the finest musicians in the area playing with us.”
Additional members of the Yuba Sutter Big Band include Paula Clingan, Becky Stewart, James Lohman, Gary Anderson, Scott Stewart, John Proctor, Obie Leff, Pablo Rosado, Mike Sarringar, Larry Faller, Jeff Hall, Dave Brubaker, Ron Hake and Christine Buckstead.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Galvin has played with several big bands during her long career.
“While working on her Master’s, she played with the college jazz band which did a mix of contemporary and traditional swing music,” read the release. “For several years, she performed regularly with a band called Swingmania and with another group that featured very old 20s type music from the early days of big band.”
Wiseman has a Master’s degree as well in education and has been teaching for 23 years. Currently she works in the Marysville Joint Unified School District.
“(Wiseman) has played with the Oroville Community Band and the Shasta and Yuba College Concert and Jazz bands,” read the release. “(She) also plays with the Nevada City Concert Band, Straight Ahead Big Band, Ukuladies and the CSU Chico Concert and Jazz bands.”
Musical selections for the show include classics like “String of Pearls,” “In the Mood,” “I’m Getting Sentimental” and “Why Don’t You Do Right.” Christmas favorites like “Let it Snow,” “Silent Night” and a special Big Band holiday music tribute will also be performed.
“There is no question that this band knows how to swing,” read the release. “Don’t miss out.”
“Swing into the Holidays” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City, on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.
For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.