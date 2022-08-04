Taj Mahal Quartet to perform in Grass Valley on Saturday

The Taj Mahal Quartet will perform at the Marisa Funk Theater in Grass Valley on August 6. 

The Center for the Arts will host the blues band Taj Mahal Quartet at the Marisa Funk Theater on August 6. 

“Taj Mahal doesn’t wait for permission and convention means nothing, but traditions are holy,” read a release issued by the Center. “He has pushed music and culture forward, all while looking lovingly back on six decades of music making. No one is as simultaneously traditional and avant-garde.” 

