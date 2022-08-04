Taj Mahal Quartet to perform in Grass Valley on Saturday

The Center for the Arts will host the blues band Taj Mahal Quartet at the Marisa Funk Theater on August 6.
“Taj Mahal doesn’t wait for permission and convention means nothing, but traditions are holy,” read a release issued by the Center. “He has pushed music and culture forward, all while looking lovingly back on six decades of music making. No one is as simultaneously traditional and avant-garde.”
At 76, Taj is a towering musical figure – a legend who transcended the blues not by leaving them behind, but by revealing their magnificent scope to the world, according to the release.
“The blues is bigger than most people think,” he says. “You could hear Mozart play the blues. It might be more like a lament. It might be more melancholy. But I’m going to tell you: the blues is in there.”
Taj’s exploration of music began as an exploration of self, according to the release. He was born into a musical family in 1942 in Harlem to musical parents and raised conscious of his African roots. From the beginning, Taj found the blues magnetic, even as most artists around him in the Northeast were exploring other sounds, read the release.
“In 1967, Taj’s self-titled debut announced the arrival of a bold young bluesman,” read the release. “The following year ushered in two milestones: sophomore album The Natch’l Blues dropped, and Taj performed in The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, a film featuring performances from the Stones, The Who, Marianne Faithfull, and others meant for the BBC but pulled and kept from public eyes until 1996.”
In 1969, full of music and only just beginning, Taj released “Giant Step / De Ole Folks at Home,” a massive double album that hinted at Taj’s refusal to be boxed in.
“The 70s were a productive and ambitious recording period for Taj that included the Grammy-nominated soundtrack for the film Sounder,” read the release. “In the 80s, Taj moved to Hawaii, and fell in love with sounds native to the island as he toured constantly, while incorporating Latin, reggae, Caribbean, calypso, cajun, jazz, and more, all layered over a distinctly Afrocentric roots base he’d been raised to rediscover. For Taj, the 90s were incredibly prolific with back-to-back Grammy wins for the Best Contemporary Blues Album, honored for two dynamic projects with the Phantom Blues Band: Señor Blues and Shoutin’ in Key.”
The Taj Mahal Quartet performance will take place at the Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $60-80 and can be purchased online at The Center for the Arts website.