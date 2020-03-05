To recognize Black History Month, local citizens Dennis Finely and Dr. James Allen will present unique insights into the lives of early Black Americans for this months installment of “Talks and Tours.”
According to a release issued by FOCUS on Marysville, the two part tour will begin with Finley talking about his ancestors James and Mary Churchill and their descends. He will also discuss his own collection of slavery artifacts.
“What started as a hobby has turned into a decade’s long collection of artifacts,” read the release. “Dennis and his family have been working to get a gravestone made and placed at the Pioneer Cemetery in Marysville to memorialize another ancestors, black pioneer Thomas Edward Randolph. Rev. Randolph was a primary founder of the Mount Olivet Church.”
There will be a break for lunch before Allen, a local retired dentist, will present the mystery of an antique quilt made by a family of ex slaves.
“It originates with Civil war times and presents a concise method to decipher coding used by the Underground Railroad,” read the release. “Deciphering the quilt is the result of extensive research gathered from various sources across the continent over a seven year period”
According to the release, the talk will also review an extensive continuous history of an African American family that is unique in a cultural odyssey extending from the early 1800s to the present.
“Talks and Tours” are sponsored by FOCUS on Marysville and the Mary Aaron Museum each month.
Light refreshments will be available for those in attendance.
The tour will be held on Saturday at the Old Packard Library, located at 301 Fourth St. in Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. A $10 donation is suggested for admission.
For more information, call 742-6508.
