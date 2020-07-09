After months of a dark stage, The Acting Company will return this weekend with the opening of “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.”
Directed by Jeff Graham, the play will stage Saturday matinee performances July 11, 18, 25 and August 1.
“The greatest romance in all of English literature gets a wacky, rhyming makeover when the Bennet girls have a chance to meet well-to-do gents at the Ding-A-Ling Prance Dance,” read a statement on The Acting Company’s website.
Cast members include Mariana Fraher, Natalie Mariscal, Lola Fillion, Graham Foster, Andrew Dodd, Kari Hudson, Lisa Lake, Alexander Fraher, Jonathan Allen, Savannah Criddle, Rylee Wilder, Audrey Mauk, Abigail Allen, Anna Allen, Ali Shelton, Kensington Andrew, Erin Knight, Addison Shuffield, Mallory Francesche and Shane Reese.
General admission tickets $10 and tickets for those ages 18 and under are $5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limited seating will be available and facial coverings will be required. On Demand Video tickets can also be purchased for $10-25. Tickets may be purchased online by emailing info@actingcompany.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org.
Tickets can also be purchased at The Acting Company box office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, on Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m. The box office is closed on holidays.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit The Acting Company’s website.