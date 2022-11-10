The Acting Company bringing ‘The Christmas Spirit’ to Yuba City

Wendi Jellsey, left, as Julia Dowling, and Travis Leonard, right, as the Angel of Death, in The Acting Company’s production of “The Christmas Spirit,” which will be playing in Yuba City Nov. 18 through Dec. 11.

 Courtesy photo

The Acting Company is bringing the holiday spirit to their main stage as they prepare to present “The Christmas Spirit” at their Yuba City theater beginning next week. 

According to a release issued by The Acting Company, the production is a rollicking holiday play by Frederick Stroppel. 

