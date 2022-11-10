The Acting Company bringing ‘The Christmas Spirit’ to Yuba City

The Acting Company is bringing the holiday spirit to their main stage as they prepare to present “The Christmas Spirit” at their Yuba City theater beginning next week.
According to a release issued by The Acting Company, the production is a rollicking holiday play by Frederick Stroppel.
“Jeff Graham directs the show with high farce, drama and even romance as bright holiday fantasies collide,” read the release.
The play begins on Christmas Eve, when Julia Dowling gets a visit from an Angel of Death, who has come to spirit her away to the afterlife, according to the release.
“Julia pleads to be spared for at least one more day, so she can spend Christmas with her family,” read the release. “The Visitor agrees, with the stipulation that he gets to join in the celebration of this strange holiday. Once the Visitor leaves, Julia, who had no such party planned, scrambles to get her estranged relatives to her house for a very unique Christmas dinner.”
The cast of locals stars Wendi Jellsey and Travis Leonard along with Shannon Doscher, April Quellette, Duane Zanon, DJ Justus, Makayla McIsaac, Ron Kammeyer and Micah Granger.
“The Christmas Spirit” will be performed on weekends from Nov. 18 through Dec. 11. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 but during opening weekend, discounted tickets will be available for seniors, students and military families for $18.
Tickets for all shows can be purchased online at www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B Street, Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance but on days of performances the box office is open 30 minutes prior to show time.
According to the release, The Acting Company has installed two ionization systems on its HVACs which eliminates 99.4% of COVID-19 through its ventilation systems to help ensure the safety of theater attendees.
“Before entering the theater, The Acting Company recommends that patrons be vaccinated or tested COVID-19 negative with no symptoms and masked if they are unvaccinated,” read the release. “Hand sanitizer is in the lobby and all surfaces are cleaned and disinfected prior to each show.”
For more information, call 530-751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.