The Acting Company kicks off 2022 season with ‘Oleanna’

The Acting Company will kick off the 2022 season with their first show of the year – “Oleanna.”
Directed by David Wheeler, the show takes its title from a folk song referring to a 19th-century escapist vision of utopia, according to a release issued by The Acting Company.
“David Mamet’s play is fiercely funny and a timely examination of political correctness and the Me Too generation,” read the release. “A male college instructor and his female student sit down to discuss her grades and in a terrifyingly short time become the participants in a modern replay of the Inquisition. The relationship between a somewhat prideful teacher and his seemingly hapless pupil turns into a fiendishly accurate X-ray of power, censorship, and abuse. Eighty minutes long without an intermission, this play is sure to intrigue and excite mature audiences.”
“Oleanna” stars Kevin Muster and Shamaya Sutton and will run Jan. 21 through Feb.13 at The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets cost $20 and performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. During opening weekend, discounted tickets will be available for seniors, students and military families for $18.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B Street, Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance.
“The Acting Company has installed two ionization systems on its HVACs which eliminates 99.4 percent of COVID-19 through its ventilation systems,” read the release. “Before entering the theater, The Acting Company recommends that patrons be vaccinated or tested COVID-19 negative with no symptoms and masked if they are unvaccinated. Hand sanitizer is in the lobby and all surfaces are cleaned and disinfected prior to each show.”
For more information, call 530 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.