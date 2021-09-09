The Acting Company presents aquatic show

Appeal Staff Report
The city of Yuba City and The Acting Company have teamed up to present, “The Comedy of Errors: Shakespeare in the (Water) Park,” at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City.
Under the direction of Shamaya Sutton, the play is an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors – the shortest and most farcical of all Shakespeare’s comedies.
“As the story unfolds, no Syracusan is allowed in Ephesus because of recent mutual ill will between the Duke’s of each city,” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “A Syracusan merchant, Egeon, searching for his wife and identical twin boys who were separated and lost at sea, has been found there and arrested … What ensues is hilarious mayhem with a few twists along the way and of course a happy ending.”
“The Comedy of Errors: Shakespeare in the (Water) Park,” plays at the Yuba City Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center Street, Yuba City, Sept. 17 through Oct. 3. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 18. Reservations are suggested but not required and early arrival is appreciated on the day of the performance.
Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at www.actingcompany.org, or at The Acting Company box office located at 815 B Street, Yuba City. The box office is open Monday-Friday from noon until 2:00 p.m., except holidays.
For more information, call 751-1100 or visit The Acting Company Facebook page.