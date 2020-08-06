Cuddled up in their pajamas, four Sacramento Regional Arts Theatre Association board members took turns announcing this year’s Elly Awards Nominees during the virtual Elly nomination party held on Sunday.

The Acting Company was among six community theaters to receive the most nominations this year, with 16 for the Yuba City based production company.

According to a release issued by SARTA, 151 shows were submitted by 61 theaters during the 2019-20 season before Elly judging had to be suspended due to the statewide shelter in place orders put in place in mid-March to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the nomination list was shortened this year due to the pandemic, 421 Elly nominees were named for the 2019-20 season, including 48 theaters and 82 productions.

Elly Award nominations include Lead and Supporting Actor and Actress, Director, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Set Design, Sound Design, Make-Up Design, Overall Production plus Musical Direction and Choreography, if applicable. The nominations are announced for productions in the following categories: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Original Scripts, and Young People’s Scripts; Education- Musicals, Education- Plays, Young People’s-Musicals, Young People’s- Plays and Children’s Theatre.

SARTA will be live streaming the 38th annual Elly Award Ceremony on Twitch TV on September 13 starting at 7 p.m. The theme of this years ceremony is “Pajama Party” and there will a jammies contest and fund-raising drive in in lieu of ticket sales this year.

The ceremony will also feature a mixture of live and pre-recorded announcements, musical interludes, winner’s speeches and musical theatre performances.

For more information, call 916-443-8229 or email sarta@sarta.com.