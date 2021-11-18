The Acting Company returns with first in-house show

After 36 years of non-stop stage productions, The Acting Company – like every theater across the country – went dark in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The revenue from performances stopped, but the monthly bills did not,” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “Many small theaters were forced to close their doors permanently, but thanks to grants and the generosity of its patrons, The Acting Company survived.”
This weekend, the lights at The Acting Company Theater will shine once again, with the return of their first in-house show, “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular.”
Under the direction of Betsy Johnson, the show stars favorite actors Kelly Barber Cunningham, Janet Frye, Amber King, Tanda Phelps and Jerusha Reid.
“As the ladies prepare to mount Second Trinity Church’s Christmas show, something is afoot,” read the release. “It seems a rival church has stolen the figure of the Christ child from their nativity scene! Even while Sisterhood members probe the theft, the show must go on, and the resulting pageant is a comedic Christmas gift and a show the whole family is sure to enjoy.”
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 12 at The Acting Company Theater, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Tickets cost $20 and performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. During opening weekend, discounted tickets will be available for seniors, students and military families for $18.
Tickets can be purchased online at
www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B Street, Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance.
According to The Acting Company officials, the 2022 season of performances is being formed and announcements will be made soon.
For more information, call 530 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.