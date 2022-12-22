The Acting Company will hold auditions for their upcoming performance of “The Weir.”
“In a bar in rural Ireland, the local men swap spooky stories in an attempt to impress a young woman from Dublin who recently moved into a nearby ‘haunted house,’” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “However the tables are soon turned when she spins a yarn of her own. A spellbinding play that is both funny and scary.”
Auditions will take place Jan. 3-4, 2023 at The Acting Company, 813 B Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
Characters that will be cast during the auditions include Jack, a 20-50 something, Brendan (25-25), Jim (35-45), Finbar (35-45) and Valerie (25-35).
The Acting Company’s performances of Connor McPherson’s “The Weir” will take place Feb. 10 through March 5, 2023.
For more information, call 530-751-1100 or visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.