The Acting Company to present a Neil Simon comedy starting next week

The Acting Company will present “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” on the main stage at The Acting Company Theater in Yuba City March 18 through April 10.
Directed by Chris Collier and written by Neil Simon, the comedy follows middle-aged, married, overworked and overweight Barney Cashman, who wants to join the sexual revolution, and the ensuing hijinx that follow.
“Barney Cashman is happily married, the father of three children and a successful business man going through a midlife crisis,” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “Barney has come to the realization that his whole life can be summed up in one word: nice. And Barney feels that ‘nice’ simply isn’t enough. He wants to experience his secret fantasies and dreams at least once, and so Barney determines to have an affair, only to learn that it is much more complicated and difficult than he could have imagined.”
Directed by Chris Collier, this politically incorrect throw back to the 60s will tickle your funny bone and is based on the comedy of Neil Simon.
Local favorite Geoff Wander stars as Barney Cashman with three amazing women: Deanna Wiseman, Micah Granger and Ada Schmidt rounding out the cast, according to the release.
Tickets cost $20 and performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. During opening weekend, discounted tickets will be available for seniors, students and military families for $18.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.actingcompany.org or at the box office located at 815 B St., Yuba City, during the regular business hours of Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., excluding holidays.
It is recommended to make reservations in advance.
“The Acting Company has installed two ionization systems on its HVACs which eliminates 99.4 percent of COVID-19 through its ventilation systems,” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “Before entering the theater, The Acting Company recommends that patrons be vaccinated or tested COVID-19 negative with no symptoms and masked if they are unvaccinated. Hand sanitizer is in the lobby and all surfaces are cleaned and disinfected prior to each show.”
For more information, call 530-751-1100, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.