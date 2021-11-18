The Christmas Goose returns to Y-S Fairgrounds Friday

The 40th annual Christmas Goose will be held in Franklin Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City this weekend.
Always held the weekend before Thanksgiving, the craft show will open on Friday from 4-9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Featured items in this year’s lineup include delicious jams and jellies, baked goods, beautiful jewelry, holiday and home wall décor, whimsical gourds, stained glass, ornaments, fun yard art, stationary, hand carved one-of-a-kind personal wood items such as kitchen items, shavers and pen and pencil sets, beautifully sewn aprons, holiday table runners and paintings by local artists.
Organizer Alicia Phillips said the very first show was held in the home of Rosemary Morgan in 1981 with Lillian Steele, Sally Rhoades and Nancy Mulcahy helping to organize the event.
“Little did they know it would be a hit right off,” said Phillips. “These ladies quickly realized they would be needing a larger location for the next year. Several others of that original group were Sandy Bush, Donna Whipple, Helen Tyes, Diane Tate, Marty Summers, Ann
Reid, Pat Carter, Janet Strauch, just to name a few. That first year they also sold Christmas trees out in the street at the front of the home.”
Phillips said word of mouth spread like wildfire and the next two years The Christmas Goose was held at the Marysville Art Club before moving to the Yuba City Women’s Club for six years. From there it moved to The Bonanza Inn, Whiteaker Hall, the Elks Lodge and then had a ten year run in the community hall at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Yuba City.
“Several local artisans have graced this annual tradition with their handmade only crafts,” said Phillips. “Originally starting out with only 14 crafters, from the very beginning they wanted only choice, well hand-made items and goodies you couldn’t normally find elsewhere and would be very selective, so they established the rules of jurying items presented to the group at monthly meetings held throughout the year. If you were welcomed into this choice group after a two-year probationary period, a vote of the core group would be made and, in most cases, invited to stay but there were a few throughout the years.”
According to Phillips, that original group of 14 would eventually grow to be at least 25 artisans each year, including Sandy Bush, who made clay ornaments for 38 years, and Morris Cotter, who made hand blown pottery until his death earlier this year.
“Another exclusive rule was no two artisans would have the same craft with the exception for instance there are now two woodworkers but each do entirely different types of product, as go with others such as hand sewn items, jewelry artists, painters, bakers, candy makers, etc,” said Phillips.
Since its inception 40 years ago, each customer has been handed a basket at the front door with which to collect their treasures to purchase and the cashier is always front and center.
For the second year in a row, the event will also feature a Salvation Army Holiday Collection Box so attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.