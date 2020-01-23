Chronicling the life and times of one of musics most influential figures, The Acting Company presents “The Buddy Holly Story,” Jan. 24 through Feb. 23.
“Singer/songwriter Buddy Holly was a charismatic crooner whose meteoric rise to stardom ended with a plane crash in 1959,” read a release issued by The Acting Company. “But everything that happened before ‘The Day the Music Died’ is the focus of this music-driven musical.”
According to the release, this a high-energy production tells the incredible story of Buddy’s brief life, his influence and incredible success.
“His rise to fame was over an 18-month period, a very short time to create so much music,” read the release. “It is the balance of a genius within a very young man ... he was still being reminded by his mom to eat, and was getting caught up with girls.”
Buddy was just 22 when he died in the fiery airplane crash that also claimed the lives of his contemporaries Ritchie Valens and JP Richardson, also known as “The Big Bopper.”
According to the release, this production is a toe tapping show with music from the 50s and 60s. Directed by Curt Schroeder with Music Director Doug Criddle, this nostalgic work stars Corban Fowler as Buddy Holly, Christian De La Torre as Ritchie Valens and Doug Criddle as The Big Bopper. Other local favorites in the production include Cloud Adam, Nathan Couch, Rupi Dail, Haylei Dykes, Catrina Eastridge, John Elliott, Daniel Guzman, Rachel Madsen, Michelle Rewerts, Aaron Watkins and Ethan Watkins.
Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and early arrival is appreciated. Tickets are $20 per person and reservations are suggested because tickets sell out quickly.
The Acting Company will also be offering weekend discount tickets which cost $18 for seniors, students and military families.
For scheduled groups of 6 or more, tickets cost $18 per person.
Tickets can be purchased online by emailing info@actingcompany.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.