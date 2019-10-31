Poodle skirts, penny loafers, and saddle shoes!
The Acting Company brings back the magic of the 1950s at its annual benefit concert, “The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” which will be held Nov. 3 at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1590 Franklin Road in Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m.
Organizers encourage attendees to come in costume to reminisce the era of car hops, drive-in movies and juke boxes.
Desserts and refreshments served at intermission.
“The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” is directed by Curt Schroeder, with music direction by Gay Galvin and is choreographed by Stephenie Rodwell. Vocalistsinclude Gannon Koranda, Jessy Nanoff, Ada Schmidt and Paul Toon. Shelby Miller, Maysann Phelps, Stephenie Rodwell and Katie Wilson round out the dancing teams. In the combo are musicians Gay Galvin on piano, David Kamminga on guitar, Brian Baggett on drums and Deanna Wiseman on Saxophone.
Tickets cost $40 per person and organizers said it is best to make reservations in advance. Early arrival to the show is also appreciated.
Tickets may be purchased in person at The Acting Company box office, located at 815 B Street in Yuba City Monday through Friday between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, call The Acting Company at 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org, visit www.actingcompany.org or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1590 Franklin, Yuba City.
COST: $40 per person.
CALL: 751-1100.
WEB: www.actingcompany.org.