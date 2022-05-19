‘The Hammonton Boys’ to be screened in Marysville June 4

After having to cancel the original event back in January, the June installment of Talks and Tours will revive the once thriving ghost towns of Yuba County with a screening of the film “The Hammonton Boys.”
The film – made by local filmmaker and Marysville native Doug Criddle – transports the viewer back in time, capturing the stories of the young residents of the former mining towns of Hammonton and Marigold. By interviews and reenactments, viewers find themselves immersed in the nearly forgotten communities and learn what it was like to grow up in this area.
Criddle, the son of a third generation product of Hammonton and Marigold, grew up listening to stories about the adventures his father Bob had as a child playing with friends on the 10,000 acres of land that surrounded the small towns. Stories of fishing, swimming and sports were frequent, but the most talked-about stories always revolved around cars.
“Doug and his family have produced an award winning documentary that portrays a part of California’s gold mining history with his father’s stories,” read a release issued by event organizers.
The towns of Hammonton and Marigold were located at the base of the Sierra Nevada foothills about 11 miles east of Marysville. The land was originally purchased by W.P. Hammond in 1903 to dredge for gold. He bought the land with hopes of developing a skilled gold-mining operation, a dream that came to fruition and produced the two mining towns. Both towns were torn down in 1957 due to decreased mining activity in the area.
But the towns flourished during the gold-mining era, complete with a post office, school, pool hall, swimming pool and hotel to employ and entertain the more than 500 people who lived there.
The film will be screened at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, on Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and the film will start at 10 a.m.
“Stay after the presentation for a meet and greet reunion with some old and new friends,” read the release.
Copies of the film will be available to purchase at the screening as well.
A $10 donation is suggested for admission and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Commission Chairperson Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.