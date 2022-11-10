The mic is open at the ARTrium happy hour

The Yuba-Sutter region’s got talent and the ARTrium Vibe is here to host it. The monthly open mic happy hour, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be returning tonight from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
This event is free and open to the public, including non-performers who are welcome to watch and appreciate it. Wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. Event organizers encourage people to come early as seating is limited.
“Our ARTrium Vibe Open Mic event will offer a safe, welcoming space for musicians and writers and even comedians to try out new material or present whatever they like for an audience excited to see and hear new talent,” said Galvin. “We are just so pleased to have this opportunity to enjoy live performances after the long dry spell during the pandemic.”
Galvin is a local musician, songwriter, novelist, and psychotherapist. He is also Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician in residence. As a lifelong musician, Galvin has spent many years on the road performing all over the country. He knows what it’s like to get up on stage and perform to a group of strangers not knowing whether they will like it or not.
In addition to live events, Galvin continues to run a virtual monthly program called “Open Mic-Spoken Word Poetry & Prose” on Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook and YouTube channels. This program has gathered an international following and airs at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information about the ARTrium Vibe Open Mic, or other events and programs hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, call 530-742-ARTS, or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
Free parking is available on the streets and in the parking lots adjacent to the theater.