The mic is open at the ARTrium happy hour

Patrons fill the lobby of the Sutter Theater Center in Yuba City during its first open mic event hosted by Tom Galvin. Another open mic session will be held today from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

The Yuba-Sutter region’s got talent and the ARTrium Vibe is here to host it. The monthly open mic happy hour, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be returning tonight from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

This event is free and open to the public, including non-performers who are welcome to watch and appreciate it. Wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. Event organizers encourage people to come early as seating is limited. 

Tags

Recommended for you