The Acting Company has announced the reopening of their Main Stage and Magic Theatre productions.
“Ah, Wilderness!,” directed by David Wheeler, will begin on July 10 and run each weekend through Aug. 2.
Saturday matinee performances of “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice,” directed by Jeff Graham, will be staged July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1.
Auditions for “Mary Poppins,” directed by Betsy Johnson and Anthony Dost, will be held July 13 and 14. The show will begin on Sept. 11 and performances will be held each weekend through Oct. 18.
Auditions for “Miss Nelson is Missing!,” directed by Lisa Kirchner and Jeff Graham, will be held on July 20 and 21. Saturday matinee performances of this show will be held on Sept. 19, Oct.3 and Oct. 10.
Auditions for “Bus Stop,” directed by Stephanie Bollinger, will be held Sept. 14 and 15 and the performances will be staged each weekend from Nov. 20 through Dec.13.
Auditions for “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo,” written and directed by Gabrielle and Corinna Hayes, will be held Sept. 21 and 22 . Saturday matinee performances of this show will be held Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
For more information or to purchase tickets, email info@actingcompany.org or visit The Acting Company’s website.