The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) will be going under the sea this week as its beginning drama students launch into a youth edition of Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical.” Based on the animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” this colorful production features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I., with added tracks from David Bowie, and the original voice actors of SpongeBob, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.  

MCAA’s production has been double casted to include a total of 40 student performers with over 60 kids involved between the cast and crew. 

