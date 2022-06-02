Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an opening reception featuring special guest artists Amanda Robinson and Ty Po on Friday.
“Ty Po is a mixed media artist who loves to draw with all the colors in the crayon box!,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “His enthusiasm for making art has led him to create using many different mediums. Ty is an art lover covering many genres and a wide range of subjects, from pencil portraits to watercolor landscapes and more. He believes that his mission in life is to share his love and joy for the world through art with as many people as possible.”
Robinson is a graduate of Yuba City High School and Chico State, according to the release, with a degree in video game design.
“Since 2015, Amanda has worked in the fashion industry and has designed graphic apparel for retailers including Target, Walmart, Kohls and Ross,” read the release. “As an artist, Amanda considers herself an experimental creative who thrives on the learning process, hence the various mediums and subject matter in her work.”
In addition to the new exhibit, the gallery also features the work of anchor artists including metal artist Dude Green, jewelry artist Jesse Harris and visual artist Lila Rivera.
“The Gallery is open and ready for the public to come see all the wonderful new art on display with art flowing out of the Gallery and into the lobby,” read the release. “...The creative sector is still recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic. Our local artists have been seriously impacted. Your purchase of a work of art whether it be a greeting card, a pair earrings, a print, a metal sculpture, or other original artwork helps support the artist as well as Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.”
The artist reception will be held in the Theater Gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, Friday from 5-7 p.m.
For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.