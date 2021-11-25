Theater Gallery reopens at Sutter Center for the Arts

The Theater Gallery at the Sutter Center for the Arts has reopened and an artist reception is planned Dec. 2 to mark the occasion.
Those that attend the reception will have the opportunity to meet the returning artists, see the fully remodeled lobby area with a new concession stand, enjoy refreshments and tour
the Black Box Theater, according to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. A sneak peek at Phase 2 of the STCA redevelopment project of the main stage will also be given.
“The Theater Gallery has long been an integral part of the long-range plans for the STCA,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, which owns the Sutter Center for the Arts. “Commissions from sales of art created by the resident artists and guest artists contributed significantly to helping cover some of the costs of the remodel of the facilities.”
According to the release, returning guest artists include art jeweler Roz Bliss, landscape artist Luisa Leger, ceramist Paul Spoto along with new resident artist Lila Rivera, an outstanding local visual artist.
Additionally, guest artists for the month of December will include April Arnold - textiles and ceramics, Ash Arroyo - Manga/Anime inspired artwork and Dude Green - artistic metalworker. “Plan to spend part of your holiday shopping at the Theater Gallery,” read the release. “You will be enjoying an art experience and your purchases will help local artists in our community, so it is a real win-win for all involved.”
The reception, which will take place Dec. 2 from. 5-7 p.m., is free and open to the public.
The Theater Gallery is located at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
For more information, call 530-742-2787, email david@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.