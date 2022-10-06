‘Trash’ exhibit opens in Marysville

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture officially announced the long-awaited return of Yuba College Professor Emerita Sara Sealander to the Burrows Center for the Arts art gallery. Sealander will be displaying her newest exhibit, “Trash,” composed of at least 45 different drawings from Saturday through Nov. 26.
Sealander’s work begs the question, “Hey, is drawing a survival skill? Or just a way to have some fun?” In trash, Sealander finds inspiration to see the things others overlook in the detritus of society. A few of her ceramic pieces will also be on display and some plastic surprises from the 1980’s.
A “Meet the Artist” reception will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sealander will also be hosting a Gallery Talk from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 16. Wine, beer, and appetizers will be served at both events, which are free and open to the public.
The exhibition also will have special showings available by appointment. The gallery is located inside Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture located at 624 E St. in Marysville.
“The only downside of teaching art was the lack of time that most studio teachers have for the creation of their own art,” said Sealander, the retired chair of the Yuba College Art Department.
After completing her MFA at UC San Diego and participating in the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program in New York, Sealander was hired to teach both art history and studio art classes at Yuba Community College in Marysville. She taught for 38 years, became the head of the art department and then taught for several years as an adjunct professor of art history, teaching courses that explored the lives and works of early women artists. In 2018, Sealander was recognized as a “Woman of the Year” by Congressman John Garamendi for her decades of art advocacy, activism, and excellence and leadership in arts education.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture encourages its patrons to join in the celebration of this artist and experience her latest opus. For more information about the exhibit, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or email abbie@yubaustterarts.org.