‘Trash’ exhibit opens in Marysville

A sampling of Sara Sealander’s newest works from “Trash,” being exhibited at the Burrows Center for the Arts art gallery in Marysville. 

 Courtesy photo

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture officially announced the long-awaited return of Yuba College Professor Emerita Sara Sealander to the Burrows Center for the Arts art gallery. Sealander will be displaying her newest exhibit, “Trash,” composed of at least 45 different drawings from Saturday through Nov. 26. 

Sealander’s work begs the question, “Hey, is drawing a survival skill? Or just a way to have some fun?” In trash, Sealander finds inspiration to see the things others overlook in the detritus of society. A few of her ceramic pieces will also be on display and some plastic surprises from the 1980’s. 

