TubaChristmas tradition continues in Yuba City with 48th installment

The annual TubaChristmas performance will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday evening during the Yuba City Christmas Stroll.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

The annual presentation of TubaChristmas will commence once again at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts during Saturday’s Christmas Stroll event in Yuba City.

This year marks the 48th anniversary for TubaChristmas concerts which occur worldwide. The event is meant to celebrate those who play, teach, and compose music for instruments in the tuba family, including the tuba, sousaphone, baritone, and euphonium. Some participants have been known to break out even rarer members of the family such as the helicon, ophicleide, serpent and double bell euphonium.

Tags

Recommended for you