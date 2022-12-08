TubaChristmas tradition continues in Yuba City with 48th installment

The annual presentation of TubaChristmas will commence once again at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts during Saturday’s Christmas Stroll event in Yuba City.
This year marks the 48th anniversary for TubaChristmas concerts which occur worldwide. The event is meant to celebrate those who play, teach, and compose music for instruments in the tuba family, including the tuba, sousaphone, baritone, and euphonium. Some participants have been known to break out even rarer members of the family such as the helicon, ophicleide, serpent and double bell euphonium.
The idea was conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his music teacher and mentor William J. Bell who was born on Christmas Day in 1902.
The first TubaChristmas was conducted by Paul Lavalle at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 22, 1974.
This lengthy tradition has been picked up by local musicians who started playing inside the Sutter Theater Center, even during its construction phase. The event always coincides with the Plumas Street Christmas Stroll, and the volunteer band will be led by Deanna Weisman, a local professional musician and educator.
Weisman has a master’s degree in art education and has been teaching for 24 years, currently in the Marysville Joint Unified School District. She is the band manager for the Yuba Sutter Big Band and has played with the Oroville Community Band, the Shasta and Yuba College Concert and Jazz bands, the Nevada City Concert Band, and the Ukuladies. For this concert, she will be playing the euphonium.
The holiday music will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday inside the theater and will include a community sing-along. Musicians interested in participating should arrive at 11 a.m. to register and rehearsals will take place from 12-4 p.m.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street and in the parking lots adjacent to the theater.
For more information about Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs and events, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.