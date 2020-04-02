Although closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winchester Mystery House welcomes people to explore the mysteries of the property from the comforts of home.
Once the personal residence of Sarah Lockwood Pardee Winchester, the widow of William Wirt Winchester and heiress to a large portion of the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune, the mansion is renowned for its size, its architectural curiosities, and its lack of any master building plan.
Since the property was constructed in 1884, there have been many claims that the property is haunted by the ghosts of those killed by Winchester rifles.
The property is offering a free video access tour through May 3. To access the tour, visit, www.winchestermysteryhouse.com/video-tour/.