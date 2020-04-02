Virtual blossom tours

Tucked into the Sierra Nevada foothills near Nevada City is Ananda Village, comprised of over 700 acres of rolling meadows and forestland. This property includes a retreat center, a small organic market and a gift store, but the jewel in the crown is perhaps the Crystal Hermitage garden, which is planted with 17,000 tulips and other spring flowers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, the Ananda Village is closed to visitors but the facility is now offering a series of virtual tulip tours so guests can still enjoy the beautiful spring flowers without ever leaving their house.
Videos, which will be posted several times per week, can be found at www.crystalhermitage.org/2020-tulip-watch/.
If you are dying to get out of the house but would still like to practice social distancing, the Nevada City Walking tree tour, with many trees in bloom or newly leafed out during April and May, is still accessible to the public. Use your cell phone to create your own walk and follow the many trees throughout Nevada City by visiting http://bit.ly/39ZVfiv.