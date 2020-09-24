Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Virtual Teachers’ Concert on Oct. 18. to showcase local music teachers and promote the arts within the Yuba-Sutter community.
This comes after the successful completion of the 2020 Virtual Tri Counties Music Competition in August, which featured the musical talents of several local youth.
Educators interested in participating are asked to create a video recording of a solo or ensemble performance, up to ten minutes long, using music from any period or genre.
Submissions can be emailed to alexanderleecesena@gmail.com no later than October 12.
When submitting your video make sure to include all pertinent information such as names of performers and titles of pieces. The event is open to all music teachers in the area, from both public and private schools.
For more information, call Maree Gauper at 870-0514.