Virtual viewings

The Onyx Theatre in Nevada City is offering a way to enjoy their creative selection of indie films and documentaries online from your own home during their temporary suspension of in theatre viewing.
According to a release issued by the theatre, the Onyx At Home is able to provide film-lovers with a way to watch new release titles at home while directly supporting the Onyx Theatre due to a unique partnership with some of the very best in art-house film distribution.
“We all know that watching movies together at a theatre is best, but until we can get back onto those comfy theatre seats in front of a big screen, viewers can take this opportunity to enjoy some streaming options that support local business and their employees, as well as the arts,” read the release.
Digital tickets, ranging in price from 99 cents to $12, can be purchased to watch several titles that are available for streaming. Films include, “Best of CatVideoFest – Creature Comforts Edition,” “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” and “Saint Frances.”
According to the release, these titles are available to watch through the internet browser on your computer, phone, or tablet and it is possible to watch on your television if you have AppleTv, Roku, Firestick, Chromecast or if your laptop or home computer has an HDMI port.
Films will typically run from Friday to the following Thursday and may be extended according to availability, read the release.
Upcoming films include “The Infiltrators,” “The Times of Bill Cunningham,” and “Earth.”
For more information, visit www.TheOnyxTheatre.