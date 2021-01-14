In preparation for Marysville’s 171st birthday (January 18), local residents will have the opportunity Saturday (Jan. 16) to take a virtual trip through the city’s rich history with a livestreamed event, “The Multifarious Mystery of Marysville’s Missing Monuments.”
Local re-enactor and historian Chuck Smith, channeling the ghost of Stephen J. Field, Marysville’s first mayor and eventual U.S. Supreme Court justice – teamed up with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to host the event that will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on the YSAC Facebook page as well as their YouTube channel.
“I’m a writer, researcher, sometimes theatre entertainer with a passion for understanding our region’s important place in the history of the development of the American West and the preservation of the Union during the Civil War,” said Smith.
“This presentation aims to prompt a spirited debate about the need for greater public acknowledgement of our local history with murals and monuments allowing residents and visitors to learn about these fascinating historic characters,” it was stated in the release.
The virtual event will be livestreamed free of charge, but donations by check or PayPal are welcome. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.