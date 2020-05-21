Wheatland Pet Parade going virtual

A 96-year tradition is going virtual this year.
Becky Pendergraph, one of the chairs of the Wheatland Lions Pet Parade, said they’ve made this year’s parade virtual due to large-group events not being allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re asking that people post a photo along with a short story about their pets to the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook group and then they will look at the entries and give awards to the top ones.
“It gets the kids involved,” Pendergraph said. “Anyone can post to (the group). It allows them to show off their pet and share their stories about them.”
The Pet Parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but Pendergraph said they set the deadline for the virtual event for May 23.
She said they also typically give out participation ribbons but they’re still working on how to distribute those.
Pendergraph said the Lions also typically partner with Feline Haven and the Yuba County Animal Shelter to provide food for the pets and help get animals adopted.
She said she’s planning to contact the animal shelter to post some of their animals in the group and that Feline Haven has already posted a couple.
They’re also planning to give donated food to them, Pendergraph said.
“We just have to adapt and move on to keep everyone positive and to have fun,” she said. “We’re just adapting to the times.”
For more information or to participate, visit the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook group.