Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces 2022 winners

The 20th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival has officially come to a close and organizers have announced this year’s winners.
“What an incredibly inspiring 11 days, full of amazing humans celebrating captivating stories and calls to action from around the globe,” read a statement from organizers. “From the art reception and excursions to the workshops and filmmaker chats, this year’s Wild & Scenic was full of inspiration.”
The festival was held virtually for the second time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and featured award-winning films, activist workshops, talks and more. The festival also presented panels on a variety of topics such as California wildfires as well as California water policy, with members of groups like The Nature Conservancy and Tahoe National Forest. There was a hike led by Bear Yuba Land Trust, as well as an art exhibition in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council featuring a display of award-winners at Fable Coffee, in Nevada City, online EnviroFair, live Zoom gatherings and much more that rounded out the immersive event.
“This is my first year as Festival Director, and I am super proud to be a part of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival team,” said festival director Lívia Campos de Menezes. “We are grateful to all the filmmakers who trusted their work to our festival and everyone who showed up and supported SYRCL and Wild & Scenic. In 2022, we celebrate our 20th anniversary. Even though we had to pivot and postpone our return to the theaters, we were happy to commemorate this milestone virtually with the community. I hope those who tuned in enjoyed our slate of films and non-film programs and got inspired to be actors of change in the world.”
Award winners of the 2022 festival include:
Best of Festival: “Black Ice” and “The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness”
Best in Theme: “Youth v. Gov”
Best Short: “Loon”
Spirit of Activism: “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva”
Student Filmmaker Award: “Ghost Ponds”
Most Inspiring Adventure Film: “My Garden of a Thousand Bees”
John de Graaf Environmental Filmmaking Award: “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva”
Best Kid’s Film: “The Magical Forest and The Things”
People’s Choice Award: “INHABITANTS: An Indigenous Perspective”
Honorable Mentions: “Tigre Gente,” “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock,” “El Mago Georges,” “First We Eat,” and “My First Day of Summer”
Wild & Scenic is excited to showcase special award-winner sessions featuring 2022 Award Winning films.
These sessions are available for online viewing through the end of the day on Jan. 30.
Additionally, most of the Award-Winning films have been made available individually to rent on demand, also available through Jan. 30.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.wsff.eventive.org.